ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, strong earnings drive FTSE 100 higher; BoE meeting in focus

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, driven by gains in miners and strong quarterly earnings, with investors now focused on the Bank of England meeting next week amid concerns over the soaring cost of living in the country.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.4%, lifted by a 1.4% rise in shares of Dove soap maker Unilever and as Rio Tinto gained 1.1% to lead the advance in miners.

The FTSE 100 has risen nearly 0.3% so far this month, helped by gains in energy majors, defensive consumer staples and pharmaceutical stocks such as AstraZeneca.

The Ukraine war, China’s COVID lockdowns and surging inflation have weighed on the outlook for the global economy, sparking volatility ahead of a widely expected move by the British central bank to raise interest rates for a fourth straight meeting on May 5.

Financial markets have fully priced in a quarter-point rise in Bank Rate to 1.0%, its highest since 2009, and investors await what the Bank of England will signal about its next moves as it seeks to tackle surging prices.

Standard Chartered leads FTSE 100 higher in earnings-driven session

“The coming months will see the Bank of England performing a high wire balancing act between retaining credibility on inflation-targeting on the one hand and nudging the economy towards recession on the other,” said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

Smurfit Kappa jumped 2.8% after the boxmaker’s revenue and core profit both surged 33% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Pearson added 2.4% as the education group reiterated its full-year profit forecast after reporting underlying sales growth of 7% in the first quarter.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 1%, but was set for a monthly fall of 1.6%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group rose 1.4% as it beat quarterly sales expectations, having increased prices to offset soaring raw material costs and flat volumes.

AO World Plc tumbled 19.3%, after the electricals retailer warned of a hit to profit in the near term due to inflationary pressures and supply chain woes.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Miners, strong earnings drive FTSE 100 higher; BoE meeting in focus

Power tariff adjustment for 2QFY22: Rs36bn impact to be passed on to consumers?

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

MoF’s monthly outlook: High inflation could dampen Pakistan's growth prospects

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn, says no more sales planned

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC once again over delay in Punjab CM oath-taking

Taliban supreme leader urges world to recognise government

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

Read more stories