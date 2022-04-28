ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Standard Chartered leads FTSE 100 higher in earnings-driven session

Reuters 28 Apr, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 closed higher on Thursday driven by strong earnings updates from companies including Whitbread and Standard Chartered, although Sainsbury hit the bottom of the index after warning of a drop in annual profit due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The blue-chip index ended 1.1% higher, recording its strongest session in nearly three weeks, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.9%.

Standard Chartered jumped 14.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the emerging markets-focused lender produced a forecast-beating 6% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from higher interest rates aimed at controlling inflation.

Smith+Nephew gained 3.4% after the medical products maker topped first-quarter sales estimates, helped by a revival in elective surgeries that were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitbread added 4.3% after the Premier Inn owner resumed dividend payments and said its future bookings in leisure and business segments at its British hotels have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

“Broadly going through this reporting season, things are coming out pretty much where we want them if not better … the trouble with looking at the earnings is they’re backwards looking,” said Adrian Gosden, investment director at GAM Investments.

“The energy bills hit the UK consumer in April, that’s when they really got stuck in and so it will take us through to the other side of the summer to get companies to report on the quarter that we’re currently in to see how strong the consumer was in terms of willingness to pay a little bit more for what they wanted.”

Bucking the positive mood, Sainsbury’s fell 4.3% after the supermarket group followed market leader Tesco in flagging a lower annual profit due to soaring inflation.

Unilever rose 2.7% after the Dove soap maker reported upbeat quarterly sales as it raised prices by more than 8% to offset higher supply chain and energy costs.

Grafton Group gained 2.9% after the building materials supplier reported a 17.5% rise in revenue.

London stocks FTSE 100 London's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Standard Chartered leads FTSE 100 higher in earnings-driven session

Foreign exchange reserves held by SBP fall $328mn, now stand at $10.56bn

Back to losses: Rupee depreciates 0.23% against US dollar

Federal Shariat Court declares interest-based banking as against Sharia

Two powerful blasts heard in Russian city near Ukraine border: witnesses

PM Shehbaz has rejected summary to increase petrol prices: Marriyum

KSE-100 stages recovery, but still ends 0.62% lower

PM Shehbaz constitutes 21-member Economic Advisory Council

Pakistan’s Oware raises $3.3mn in pre-seed round

US ex-ambassador pleads guilty on Qatar lobbying, accepting lavish trip while serving as envoy to Pakistan

Biden to seek $33 billion for Ukraine, a massive jump in funding

Read more stories