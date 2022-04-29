ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban supreme leader urges world to recognise government

AFP Updated 29 Apr, 2022

KABUL: Afghanistan's supreme leader called again Friday for the international community to recognise the Taliban government, saying the world had become a "small village" and proper diplomatic relations would help solve the country's problems.

No nation has formally recognised the regime installed by the Taliban after they seized power in August.

In a written message ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada did not mention international sticking points -- including reopening secondary schools for girls.

Instead, he said recognition should come first "so that we may address our problems formally and within diplomatic norms and principles".

"Undoubtedly, the world has transformed into a small village," said Akhundzada, who has not been seen in public for years and lives reclusively in Kandahar, the Taliban's spiritual heartland.

"Afghanistan has its role in world peace and stability. According to this need, the world should recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

His Eid message comes as the country has been rocked by a series of bomb blasts -- some claimed by the Islamic State group and targeting the minority Shia Hazara community.

Akhundzada made no mention of insecurity, but said the country had been able to build "a strong Islamic and national army", as well as "a strong intelligence organisation".

Six killed in blasts at Shia school in Afghan capital

Link aid to rights

Many in the international community want humanitarian aid and recognition to be linked to the restoration of women's rights.

Tens of thousands of women lost their government jobs after the Taliban takeover, and they have also been barred from leaving the country -- or even travelling between cities -- unless accompanied by a male relative.

In March, the Taliban prompted global outrage by shutting all secondary schools for girls just hours after allowing them to reopen for the first time since they seized power.

Several Taliban officials said the ban was personally ordered by Akhundzada.

Akhundzada's Eid message didn't touch on girls' schools, but he did say authorities were opening new centres and madrassas for both "religious and modern education".

"We respect and are committed to all the sharia rights of men and women in Afghanistan... do not use this humanitarian and emotional issue as a tool for political ends," he said.

But he said people should willingly embrace the Taliban ideals, and not be forced.

"The relevant authorities should invite people towards sharia with wisdom and avoid extremism in this regard," he added.

He said also the government was committed to freedom of speech according to "Islamic values", although hundreds of news outlets have closed, public broadcasts of music banned, and movies and TV dramas featuring women taken off air.

Akhundzada, believed to be in his 70s, has been the spiritual leader of the Taliban movement since 2016, but has remained in the shadows despite the Taliban enjoying largely uncontested power.

His absence from public life has fed speculation he may be dead and his edicts the product of a committee.

Still, in October the Taliban released an audio recording they said was him addressing a madrassa in Kandahar.

Afghanistan Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada Taliban supreme leader

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban supreme leader urges world to recognise government

Power tariff adjustment for 2QFY22: Rs36bn impact to be passed on to consumers?

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

MoF’s monthly outlook: High inflation could dampen Pakistan's growth prospects

KE, Power Div wrangle over liability payment issue

15,473MW electricity still not available to system

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn, says no more sales planned

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC once again over delay in Punjab CM oath-taking

Wrist watches from China: FBR fixes import values

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

Read more stories