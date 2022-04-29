ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Business leader advocates subsidy on diesel to keep inflation in check

Recorder Report 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of the National Business Group Pakistan and president of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain has said that increase in the price of petrol fuels inflation but diesel price hike is more damaging for the economy; therefore, cross-subsidy can help keep inflation in check.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, at present petrol is being subsidised at a rate of Rs 21.3 per litre and diesel at Rs 51.2 per litre.

Mian Zahid pointed out that Pakistan’s is the weakest economy in the region, but the price of petroleum products here is less than in other countries, which is amazing.

In the case of oil, a subsidy of about Rs 2 billion is being given daily, out of which more than half is benefiting those who do not need the concession, he said. The government should make oil cheaper for motorcycles and three-wheelers while fuel for cars should be expensive.

He said the government can consider cross-subsidies in fuel to keep inflation a tad lower.

He was of the view that after the bankruptcy of Sri Lanka, Pakistan has become one of the most challenged economies in the region. How can a country that cannot function without debts keep the price of oil lower than the countries of the region with stable economies, he wondered.

Mian Zahid noted that those who sacrificed national interests for petty political gains aggravated the problem through subsidies and amnesty schemes and stopped the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which is now being revived to save the country from a debt crisis.

He said the present government is facing a host of problems and has only a short period to solve them, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail have focused on the revival of the devastated economy and their efforts would yield better results soon.

Prime Minister Sharif’s good strategy and better governance have already reduced power load-shedding significantly and inflation has also started declining.

He said that through subsidy the increase in diesel price could be avoided as the fuel is used in areas such as transportation, power production, industrial production and agriculture, whereas a large quantity of petrol is used for fuelling motorcycles, rickshaws and cars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

