BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 28, 2022). ==================================== BR...
29 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,249.41
High: 45,533.30
Low: 44,648.48
Net Change: 283.89
Volume (000): 155,366
Value (000): 7,031,612
Makt Cap (000) 1,803,779,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,631.15
NET CH. (+) 110.78
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,987.49
NET CH. (-) 51.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,083.86
NET CH. (-) 14.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,583.04
NET CH. (-) 119.88
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,807.33
NET CH. (-) 27.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,644.45
NET CH. (-) 80.44
------------------------------------
As on: 28-April-2022
====================================
