KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,249.41 High: 45,533.30 Low: 44,648.48 Net Change: 283.89 Volume (000): 155,366 Value (000): 7,031,612 Makt Cap (000) 1,803,779,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,631.15 NET CH. (+) 110.78 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,987.49 NET CH. (-) 51.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,083.86 NET CH. (-) 14.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,583.04 NET CH. (-) 119.88 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,807.33 NET CH. (-) 27.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,644.45 NET CH. (-) 80.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-April-2022 ====================================

