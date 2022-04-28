Govt issues passport to Ishaq Dar

LONDON: The newly-elected coalition government has issued a passport to ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar. Ishaq Dar, who travelled to UK about four years ago, has confirmed the development. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also issued passport by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

A Pakistani passport in the ordinary category which is valid for 10 years has been issued to Nawaz Sharif.