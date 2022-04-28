ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
Pakistan to host ‘Inaugural Seniors Over 40 Cricket World Cup’

Press Release 28 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan is hosting the “Inaugural Seniors Over 40 Cricket World Cup” in Karachi from 23rd September to 8th October next year.

This was stated in a Press Release by Fawad Ijaz Khan Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association.

The World Cup Over 40s/50s Steering Committee announced the decision yesterday to give the hosting rights to Pakistan for the Inaugural Seniors Over 40 Cricket World Cup. Fawad said it is a great honour for Pakistan to get the hosting rights when other Countries were also competing to host this Tournament. The Seniors World Cup will be played by 12 Countries out of 14 registered Countries. They are Pakistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada, USA, Zimbabwe, Wales, Namibia and UAE.

Fawad said that matches will be played of 45 overs each innings and some of the matches will also be day/night matches. The matches played by Pakistan and the Semi Finals and Final will be live telecast. The matches will be played at top Six Cricket Grounds of Karachi.

Fawad said that he hopes this Seniors World Cup will be a success as it will be Cricket fever in the world because of ODI World Cup to be played immediately after our World Cup from 15th October till 14th November next year in India. Fawad said Pakistan will be top favourite to win this World Cup and hopes that our star players who have turned over 40 like Shahid Afridi, Younus Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will play in this Tournament and our Association will get full Support from PCB It will be first time that so many Cricket playing Countries will be playing in Pakistan.

The World Seniors/Veterans Cricket Body was formed in 2018. Inaugural over 50 Veterans World Cup was held in Sydney in 2018 in which Pakistan was runners up. The second over 50 Veterans World Cup was held in Cape Town in 2020 and unfortunately this World Cup was abandoned because of Covid and the next Over 50 Veterans World Cup will now be held in March next year in Cape Town.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

