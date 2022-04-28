ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
Pakistan, Iran agree to set up ‘border businesses’: envoy

Recorder Report 28 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan and Iran governments have agreed to establish border businesses to enhance bilateral trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The current bilateral trade volumes between the two brotherly countries is over $1.2 billion which can easily be increased to $5 billion annually in next few years, the Consul General of Iran at Karachi Hassan Nouian told reporters at Iftar-dinner hosted by Iranian Consulate in honour of journalists here on Wednesday.

“We have 1000 km long border and we can easily establish border trade for the people living both sides that will help to enhance trade activities between the two countries”, he said.

He said Pakistan and Iran have friendly and well satisfied relations and fortunately these ties are developing comprehensively during the history. Recently, the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, in response to the congratulatory message of the President of Iran, emphasized the continuation of this approach to boost bilateral relations.

He said that lack of banking channel is major hurdle and both the government are looking to resolve this crucial issue.

He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks at the University of Karachi, in the some mosques in Peshawar and different cities of Afghanistan and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of these sadness incidents.

