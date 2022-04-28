Armed by computer skills, 2000 patwaris get jobs: SMBR

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar has said that 2000 patwaris with computer skills are being recruited, out of which 471 patwaris will be recruited in Lahore district, which would improve the revenue service delivery.

It may be noted that some 60 Dhai Maal Marakaz are functioning in the Lahore district while 8,000 in the province of Punjab.

He further disclosed that the charge of sub-registrar would be given to naib tehsildars across the province and to start registries at ‘qanoongoi’ level.

According to him, one-week target has been set for launching registries in 28 qanoongoi in the city and its scope would be increased to 35 to facilitate the public in revenue service.

He said digitization of ‘roznamchas’ and digital ‘girdavari’ would not only protect food security but also provide important data for planning according to future needs. He said the revenue court management system was helping in handling revenue cases and the data of digital Masavi was being uploaded to the Survey of Pakistan and all this digitized land record would be available on one click.

He said 6569 documents have been registered in Lahore district from January to March this year and 6569 mutations were approved. Meanwhile, 788 applications received through Revenue Awami Kidmat in Lahore district from January to April have been disposed of.

