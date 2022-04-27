ANL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.65%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
ASL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
AVN 82.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
FFL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
FNEL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.08%)
GTECH 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
KEL 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PRL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.55%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
TELE 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
TPL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.96%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
TREET 33.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.53%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
WAVES 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -37 (-0.8%)
BR30 16,763 Decreased By -78.6 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,533 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,427 Decreased By -305.7 (-1.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022
Business & Finance

Haier launches new digital inverter refrigerator series

Sponsored Content 27 Apr, 2022

Haier, being the leading appliances brand, aims to inspire living and create better living opportunities for the people. To play a sustainable role in the society, Haier has introduced Refrigerators with digital inverter technology. Time and time again, Haier proves that it is the only brand that addresses the needs of the consumer making it comfortably the market leader.

Titled as the real ‘Freshness Expert’, Haier Pakistan has launched a new Digital Inverter + Refrigerator Series in Pakistan. With a number of technologically-advanced features, the new series is available in three very attractive colors — red, green and purple.

Haier Digital Inverter + Real Freshness Expert

The Digital Inverter Series is one-of-its kind and has already become the talk of the town within a few days of its official launch. Unlike conventional refrigerators that are capable of keeping your fruits and vegetables fresh for only a couple days, Haier Digital Inverter+ always gives you 2 times more freshness,

HCS Technology

One of the biggest reasons behind it trending is its Humidity Control System (HCS) which always allows to maintain more than 90% humidity to keep food fresh for a longer period of time.

Digital Control System

Another feature that has made it the talk of the town is the Digital Control System (DCS) feature. This feature allows the owner to have complete control over their appliance so that they can change the temperature to their liking.

Less than 1 Unit Electricity Consumption

That’s right, the Digital Inverter+ series only consumes less than 1 unit a day and is equipped with Haier’s 2nd Generation FD Inverter Technology.

4-Temperature Sensor

The DCS is synced to 4-temperature sensors 1st Sensor is in top hinge refrigerator, 2nd in freezer portion, 3rd Sensor in refrigerator compartment and 4th sensor attached to the compressor. These all sensors help to seamlessly maintain precise temperature.

T-ABT Sterilization

Operation 105V-260V

Worried about loss of voltage in your household? The Haier Digital Inverter+ Series Refrigerators operate on a wide voltage range so that you no longer have to worry about voltage anymore.

If you are looking for a fashionable addition to your home where your edibles will thrive freshness, then don’t forget to drop by at the Haier store as Haier Refrigerators are a smart choice for smart people. Bring it home today!

