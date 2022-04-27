Haier launches new digital inverter refrigerator series

Haier, being the leading appliances brand, aims to inspire living and create better living opportunities for the people. To play a sustainable role in the society, Haier has introduced Refrigerators with digital inverter technology. Time and time again, Haier proves that it is the only brand that addresses the needs of the consumer making it comfortably the market leader.

Titled as the real ‘Freshness Expert’, Haier Pakistan has launched a new Digital Inverter + Refrigerator Series in Pakistan. With a number of technologically-advanced features, the new series is available in three very attractive colors — red, green and purple.

Haier Digital Inverter + Real Freshness Expert

The Digital Inverter Series is one-of-its kind and has already become the talk of the town within a few days of its official launch. Unlike conventional refrigerators that are capable of keeping your fruits and vegetables fresh for only a couple days, Haier Digital Inverter+ always gives you 2 times more freshness,

HCS Technology

One of the biggest reasons behind it trending is its Humidity Control System (HCS) which always allows to maintain more than 90% humidity to keep food fresh for a longer period of time.

Digital Control System

Another feature that has made it the talk of the town is the Digital Control System (DCS) feature. This feature allows the owner to have complete control over their appliance so that they can change the temperature to their liking.

Less than 1 Unit Electricity Consumption

That’s right, the Digital Inverter+ series only consumes less than 1 unit a day and is equipped with Haier’s 2nd Generation FD Inverter Technology.

4-Temperature Sensor

The DCS is synced to 4-temperature sensors 1st Sensor is in top hinge refrigerator, 2nd in freezer portion, 3rd Sensor in refrigerator compartment and 4th sensor attached to the compressor. These all sensors help to seamlessly maintain precise temperature.

T-ABT Sterilization

Operation 105V-260V

Worried about loss of voltage in your household? The Haier Digital Inverter+ Series Refrigerators operate on a wide voltage range so that you no longer have to worry about voltage anymore.

If you are looking for a fashionable addition to your home where your edibles will thrive freshness, then don’t forget to drop by at the Haier store as Haier Refrigerators are a smart choice for smart people. Bring it home today!