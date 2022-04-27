ANL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
ASC 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
AVN 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
BOP 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.88%)
FFL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
GGL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
GTECH 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.44%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.78%)
PTC 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
TELE 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.67%)
TPL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.25%)
TPLP 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
TRG 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.57%)
UNITY 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,616 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.35%)
BR30 16,833 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 45,672 Decreased By -145.5 (-0.32%)
KSE30 17,495 Decreased By -237.5 (-1.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australian inflation hits 20-year high

AFP 27 Apr, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia’s annual inflation rate hit 5.1 per cent in the March quarter, the highest recorded since 2001, according to official data released Wednesday.

“The CPI recorded its largest quarterly and annual rises since the introduction of the goods and services tax,” said Michelle Marquardt of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The jump in the consumer price index – powered by fuel and housing costs – was even higher than analyst expectations and has increased speculation that Australia’s central bank may raise interest rates as early as next week.

It would be a bold move for the avowedly apolitical Reserve Bank of Australia, which would not want to be seen to be affecting the country’s current election campaign. The last time the RBA raised rates during an election period was in 2007.

But pressure is rising after the United States, New Zealand and Canada increased their rates.

The rising cost of living has been a key issue in the election campaign, with the conservative Liberal government Wednesday handing a one-off Aus$250 payment to millions of Australians.

The government also cut a tax on fuel after prices spiked in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Similarly, unaffordable housing has become a hotly debated subject in Australia, with mean house prices hitting Aus$920,000 – and Aus$1.2 million in the most populous state of New South Wales – according to the statistics bureau.

Australian inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Australian inflation hits 20-year high

PM calls for urgent power sector reforms

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

LHC says Hamza Shehbaz must be sworn in as Punjab CM by Thursday

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Read more stories