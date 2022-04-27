ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The man who shall remain nameless is…

Anjum Ibrahim 27 Apr, 2022

“The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless wants his job back but The Hawk has put a kibosh on his ambitions though the question is for how long? The remaining animals left on the farm are dragging their feet by as much as they can but I reckon that may be time barred.”

“All I know is that The Hawk is a predator with a preference for mice…”

“And you reckon The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless is…is…”

“Is not a leader, he needs support from higher up.”

“By higher up you mean a hawk or perhaps an eagle…”

“Oh shush, anyway Rameez Raja ushered change in the constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board whereby he could be removed by two-third majority of the Board members rather than by the prime minister in his capacity as patron in chief.”

“Sounds similar to the constitution of Pakistan where amendments are possible with a two third majority.”

“So if you were a member of the Board would you vote for The Hawk with his prominent hooked nose that brought shivers down the spine of many a player – white, black, brown…or the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless who is not a predator, he is not a….”

“I would vote for The Hawk because he knows the game very well, and as a predator he has the distinct advantage of hunting himself instead of befriending another hunter to provide for him.”

“Tsk, tsk, poor Shehbaz Sharif — those he has to induct because BB wants him to.”

“Benazir Bhutto would never have…”

“Sorry I meant Big Brother…and he has to now accommodate another Man Who Shall Remain Nameless…”

“If you mean Parveen Rashid then let me tell you that he has moved to Middlesex, his most favourite place in the world.”

“Get that keyboard sorted please now that his party is in power; but anyway I wasn’t referring to him, but to Javed Latif who has been sworn in as a minister but has no portfolio so I reckon Shehbaz Sharif is kind of resisting…”

“How about creating a new portfolio — Ministry of lap-dog to former first daughter.”

“We don’t use the word lap dog in reference to people in this country so shut up, besides talk about her current status not past status.”

“We all use our past status don’t we, I mean the word retired is put in brackets…”

“Shush, anyway you can use the word chump perhaps or how about puppet? Isn’t that a favourite word of the current first niece?”

“Yes indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

