ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UPaisa offers rewards for donation to public welfare organizations

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: This Ramazan, UPaisa is offering exciting rewards to Ufone 4G prepaid customers for extending financial aid to donation companies and public welfare organisations in Pakistan.

In order to express gratitude to donors, UPaisa will offer rewards on donations done through UPaisa application. Ufone 4G prepaid customers donating Rs 50 or higher will receive 1000MBs, 1000 on-net minutes, and 1000 SMS with 24-hours validity.

Making donations through the UPaisa app is extremely convenient and hassle-free due to the user-friendly interface. For consumer ease, the app lists all the leading donation companies for contributions as per the donor’s choosing. Each of these donor organizations and public welfare projects listed on the UPaisa app solely depend on our generosity and altruism to make a difference for millions of deserving people.

Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Jabir Bin Hayyan, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Shifa Foundation, Shifa Eye Trust, Health and Nutrition Development Society, Rashid Khan Trust, The SCP and PM of Pak Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, Saylani Welfare International Trust, Pink Ribbon, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Vision Forty Seven Foundation, PM COVID 19 Pandemic Relief Fund, Bait us Salam Welfare Trust, Sundas Foundation, Rizq Trust, IdaraTul Mustafa Trust, and Dawat-e-Islami Trust await our support via UPaisa app.

A large number of Pakistanis use the UPaisa app to make contributions in accordance with the true spirit of the Holy month of Ramazan and it is necessary to provide a transparent and safer donation experience, ensuring all donations go to the deserving people. In light of this, UPaisa lists donation companies duly verified by the Ministry of Interior (Pakistan). UPaisa Ramazan offer is valid till the end of Ramazan 2022.

The donation companies list is available on Android App and can also be accessed by dialing USSD 7868#. All rewards will be pushed on to the next day of the transaction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

donation Ramazan Upaisa Ufone 4G public welfare organizations UPaisa app

Comments

1000 characters

UPaisa offers rewards for donation to public welfare organizations

Nine months: fiscal deficit stands at 4pc of GDP

KSA offered sites in Hub, Gwadar to set up oil refinery

Acute fuel shortage: Hubco on the verge of shutdown

New FBR Chairman: Cabinet may consider appointment today

PM says power load-shedding to end by May 1

3 Chinese nationals killed in Karachi University blast

PM visits China’s embassy

FO terms it a ‘direct attack’ on bilateral relations

Dastgir tasked to deal with load-shedding, circular debt

Ahsan tells China: Progress in CPEC expedited by new govt

Read more stories