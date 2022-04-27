ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Apr 27, 2022
Return of passport: LHC division bench to take up Maryam’s plea today

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice has till date constituted three benches for the disposal of a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for return of her passport enabling her to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah but the judges recused themselves from the proceedings.

Now a division bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi would proceed with the petition on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport with the LHC registrar office after she was allowed bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najfi on Monday initiated to proceed with the petition of Maryam when Justice Shahbaz Rizvi recused himself from the hearing.

The petition was referred to the chief justice for constitution of another bench who constituted a new bench but Justice Farooq Haider refused to sit in the bench also and the petition was sent again to the chief justice for re-constitution of the bench.

The chief justice, therefore, constituted another bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi with Justice Amjad Javed Gharal. Justice Amjad also recused to sit in the bench for disposal of the petition. Justice Najfi therefore referred the petition to the chief justice again.

Now, the chief justice has constituted a bench again comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najfi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem. The bench would proceed with the petition of Maryam on Wednesday (Apr 27).

