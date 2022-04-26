ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Valencia picked as fourth host city for Davis Cup Finals group stage

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

Valencia has been selected as the fourth host city for September’s group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation said on Tuesday, joining Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg.

Malaga was previously chosen as one of the fourth hosts for the men’s team competition from Sept. 14-18 but was later named host of the knockout rounds for the 2022 and 2023 Finals.

“Valencia was selected by the Davis Cup Committee and ITF Board after careful review of all bids received,” the world governing body said in a statement.

The Finals will have 16 nations competing in four groups across Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia – the third-largest city in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona – with each staging one group of four teams.

Wimbledon chiefs say ‘no viable alternative’ to Russia player ban

The top eight teams will then advance to the knockout stage, which will serve as the season-ending event on the men’s tennis calendar and will be held between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 in Malaga.

The competition, which began in 1900, has undergone various format changes, most recently in 2019 when home and away ties were replaced by a World Cup-style finals after the ITF struck a lucrative deal with Spanish investment group Kosmos.

The Russians will not be able to defend their title after the governing body suspended the memberships of Russia and Belarus and withdrew their entries from team competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

Valencia will play host to Group B matches and a potential clash between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic with Spain, Canada, Serbia and South Korea drawn together.

Croatia, Italy, Argentina and Sweden make up Group A, which Bologna will host.

France, Germany, Belgium and Australia will play their Group C matches in Hamburg while Group D teams United States, Britain, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands meet in Glasgow.

The draw for the knock-out stage was also held on Tuesday with the four group winners scheduled to meet the four group runners-up in the quarter-finals.

