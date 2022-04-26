ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Tokyo stocks close higher

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending gains on Wall Street while investors kept a cautious eye on Chinese shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.41 percent, or 109.33 points, to 26,700.11, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.11 percent, or 1.99 points, to 1,878.51.

The dollar fetched 127.91 yen, off from 128.15 yen on Monday in New York.

As the session opened, the Nikkei “tracked gains on Wall Street and rebounded”, Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo shares open lower on rising US yields

After brief falls, the Tokyo stocks picked up again with the market heartened by an upward trend in US stock futures, the brokerage said.

Lockdowns in China however fanned fears of an economic slowdown.

“Rising concerns over China’s economic slowdown are putting a damper on demand for oil, which in turn has weakened inflation, however briefly,” Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

“This is why US stocks rose last night,” he said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group jumped 4.12 percent to 5,195 yen, Sony Group inched down 0.31 percent to 11,070 yen and Toyota gave up 0.45 percent to 2,180 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.29 percent to 61,240 yen and Toshiba gained 0.47 percent to 5,342 yen.

Tokyo stocks closed higher

