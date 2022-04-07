ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
FFL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.8%)
GGL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.33%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.12%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.82%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
TREET 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
TRG 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
UNITY 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
WAVES 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,658 Decreased By -110.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 43,903 Decreased By -207.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,758 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Tokyo shares open lower on rising US yields

AFP 07 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday on surging US bond yields as minutes from the Fed fuelled expectations of more aggressive future rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.19 percent, or 325.66 points, to 27,024.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.26 percent, or 24.24 points, to 1,899.79.

The dollar stood at 123.59, slightly softer from 123.79 on Wednesday in New York.

Falling US shares depressed sentiment, although the Tokyo market remained well supported, analysts said.

Global markets dropped overnight along with oil prices as the US Federal Reserve's meeting minutes revealed that several members expressed support in March for raising interest rates by half a percentage point rather than the quarter percentage point officially decided.

The Nasdaq gave up 2.2 percent while the Dow slipped 0.4 percent.

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on US Fed's minutes

"The Tokyo market will face heavy pressure," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors are shifting their money to defensive issues such as healthcare or utilities, it said.

Japanese players will gradually refrain from making major moves ahead of earnings season in several weeks, Okasan added.

"In the Tokyo market, there are still high hopes that domestic investors will pick up bargains when stocks fall," the brokerage said.

"But it is likely that investors will take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the corporate earnings season... and the market would move in a narrow band to solidify its footing."

Among major shares, Toyota fell 2.15 percent to 2,143.0 yen. Sony Group gave up 2.85 percent to 12,080 yen, while Panasonic Holdings dropped 3.33 percent to 1,132.0 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing tools for semiconductors, tumbled 4.03 percent to 8,820 yen.

Nintendo eased 0.25 percent to 63,300 yen, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 2.92 percent to 60,450 yen.

Drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical firmed 0.36 percent to 3,611 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

