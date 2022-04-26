Solar energy: Beaconhouse saves 4,000 megawatt-hours of electricity

Karachi: Beaconhouse Group, Pakistan’s largest network of private educational institutions and a host of diverse businesses, is successfully running 40 of the network’s facilities on solar energy. Students of 26 Beaconhouse campuses conducted research projects on solar energy’s impact on reducing the use of non-renewable energy.

This announcement commemorates International Earth Day 2022, aimed at raising awareness on protecting the planet and adopting environmental-friendly business practices.

Installed by Beacon Energy Ltd. (BEL), a venture of the Beaconhouse Group, the solar panels installed at schools and other buildings under Beaconhouse have altogether achieved a carbon offset of 4,459 megawatts-hours in the past two years. This reduction in carbon emissions is equivalent to the impact created by a plantation of 52,000 trees.

Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director at Beaconhouse, and Chief Executive Officer of BEL said, ”At Beaconhouse, as a socially responsible organisation, we take mitigating the impact of climate change as a top priority and are constantly implementing sustainable practices and policies to reduce our carbon footprint in every day operations.”

