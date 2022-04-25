China’s Xi congratulates Macron on re-election

BEIJING: China President Xi Jinping congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron over his re-election on Monday, adding to world leaders’ well-wishes after the defeat of far-right leader Marine Le Pen at the polls.

Macron is the first French president in two decades to win a second term, and is set to begin efforts to unite a deeply divided nation after a battle that saw the far right come its closest yet to taking power.