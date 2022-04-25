ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Apr 25, 2022


‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

NNI 25 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: One of the biggest critics of US foreign policy, Professor Noam Chomsky has rejected former premier Imran Khan’s statement on a ‘foreign conspiracy’. Professor Chomsky has said there is no concrete evidence of any coup plot against Imran Khan.

He said if the logic of those who believe in the former ambassador Asad Majeed’s cable is considered as solid evidence then the governments around the world are being planned to be changed. Professor Chomsky said it is unwarranted to call the ‘threatening letter’ evidence of any kind of revolt against Imran Khan, and the Pakistani ambassador’s cable can also not be called a foreign conspiracy.

He said there is a tendency to attribute any activity in the world to the CIA or Western plots, adding that America is powerful, but not so much.

Imran Khan US foreign policy foreign conspiracy Professor Noam Chomsky

