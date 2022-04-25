Indian soldiers committing suicide, points out AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday said that Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to strife-torn Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a failed attempt to raise the morale of Indian armed forces who after losing war in Kashmir have been committing suicides day in and day out.

The AJK PM said this while addressing protesters outside the Indian High Commission in the federal capital on the eve of a ‘black day’, Kashmiris observed on the eve of Modi’s visit to IIOJK.

The protest demonstration was held under the aegis of All Parties Hurriyat Conference-AJK chapter which was attended and addressed by Kashmiri leaders hailing from both sides of the line of control.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Premier said the purpose of Modi’s visit was a ploy to mislead the international community and deflect its attention away from the real issue.

Terming India as a usurper, he said, the Indian PM had no moral justification whatsoever to visit the region that continues to bleed under its forcible occupation for the past seven decades.

Lauding the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri nation, the PM said “Kashmiris are scripting a new history of resistance and bravery.” He said that Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. Referring to India’s settler colonialism policies, he said, “India wants to change the region’s demographics by settling non-state subjects in IIOJK.”

He said the day was not far when Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan. “Quaid-e-Azam had termed Kashmir as jugular-vein of Pakistan,” the PM said and added that not only Kashmir would be freed but also the BJP’s dream of Akhand Baharat would be foiled. He also expressed grave concern over serious human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian forces.

Besides APHC Convener Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, the protest demonstration was addressed by Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Faiz Naqshbandi, Altaf Wani, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, Members of Assembly Abdul Majeed Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, General Secretary PTI Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy Secretary General Sardar Murtaza Ali Ahmed, Chairman Kashmir Cultural Academy Dr. Irfan Ashraf, Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Col (retd) Shujaat Mehmood Khan and others.

It may be recalled here that protest demonstrations were held all across AJK including major cities and towns of Pakistan as a mark of protest against the Indian premier’s visit to IIOJK.

The call for holding nationwide protests was given by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.