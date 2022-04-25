Cheques distributed among families hit by fire incident

HYDERABAD: Cheques for Rs 300,000 were distributed among the families of nine children who died recently in a devastating fire at a village in Dadu district and cheques for Rs 100,000 were given to those who were either injured or otherwise adversely affected in the incident.

Some 75 people were affected in the incident, including four who were injured as well.

The compensation cheques were given to the heirs of victims or the affected families by Brig Waseemuddin, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, a director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The senior NDMA and PDMA officials visited the ill-fated Faiz Muhammad Chandio village along with the deputy commissioner and offered condolences to the families of the nine children who died in the incident.

They conveyed the prime minister’s message and said the affected families would be rehabilitated.

Talking to media personnel, Brig Waseemuddin and Mr Imdad Siddiqui said the incident was a great tragedy and it was being investigated from different angles by the committees formed for the purpose. They were of the opinion that “timely steps” taken by the Sindh government for the rehabilitation of the victims were commendable.

