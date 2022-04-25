ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks fall on hawkish cenbanks, weak retail sales data

Reuters 25 Apr, 2022

LONDON: UK shares fell on Friday as the growing prospect of aggressive monetary policy tightening coupled with a sharp drop in retail sales in the country prompted concerns about economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.4% lower and the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 1.3%.

Retailers tumbled 2.5% as data showed British retail sales volumes fell more than expected in March from February, while consumer confidence approached all-time lows in April, hit by surging inflation.

“It’s increasingly difficult to see consumer spending avoiding a downturn this summer, even if only modest by some historic standards,” James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, wrote in a note.

Banks, life insurers and miners fell between 2.2% and 3.0%, and weighed on the blue-chip index. The FTSE 100 recorded a weekly dip of more than 1%.

“Whether the UK heads into a recession is still an open question... Despite repeated upside inflation surprises, we think the Bank of England (BoE) is likely to tread more carefully on rate rises than markets expect,” Smith added.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday the central bank was walking a tight line between tackling inflation and avoiding recession with the strength of the labour market a key question.

Overnight sentiment was weighed down by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell saying a half-point interest rate increase will be “on the table” at the next Fed meeting.

Among local stocks, B&M dropped 6.1% after the discount retailer said its chief executive, Simon Arora, plans to retire next year after more than 17 years leading the business.

Berkeley Group rose 0.4% after Jefferies upgraded the homebuilder’s stock to “buy” from “hold”. HomeServe Plc jumped 14.9% after it said it was in talks with Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management for a possible offer for the home repair services firm.

FTSE 250 index FTSE 100 index UK stocks UK shares

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks fall on hawkish cenbanks, weak retail sales data

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories