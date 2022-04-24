ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI to protest outside ECP offices across country on Tuesday: Fawad

BR Web Desk 24 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that his party will hold protests outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) across the country on Tuesday, April 26 against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that the decision was made during a meeting of the party's political committee.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest,” adding that the declaration to de-seat the PTI's dissident assembly members had still not been issued by the ECP.

“In this connection, the PTI will hold a protest in front of the ECP offices across the country on Tuesday against the behavior of the election commissioner,” Chaudhry said.

Supreme Court should conduct open hearing of 'threat letter' issue: Imran Khan

The announcement comes a day after former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan demanded CEC’s resignation, saying that his party believed him to be “biased”.

Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Imran had said that the PTI did not trust the chief election commissioner, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

Last week, Imran Khan had also said that the PTI would file a reference against the CEC, as the ECP had displayed “incompetence” by not completing the delimitation of constituencies on time, which delayed early elections.

PTI ECP Fawad Cahudhry

Comments

1000 characters

PTI to protest outside ECP offices across country on Tuesday: Fawad

Event hosted by Atlantic Council: Miftah explains govt’s approach to economy

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding misuse of Kartarpur Corridor

Missing persons: PM Shehbaz vows to overcome grim challenge

EU's von der Leyen in India with Ukraine on agenda

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Kashmiris observe black day as Modi visits IIOJK

Most Gulf bourses in red as investors eye rate hikes

Two visions of France on offer in Macron-Le Pen battle

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Read more stories