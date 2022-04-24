PTI to protest outside ECP offices across country on Tuesday: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that his party will hold protests outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) across the country on Tuesday, April 26 against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that the decision was made during a meeting of the party's political committee.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest,” adding that the declaration to de-seat the PTI's dissident assembly members had still not been issued by the ECP.

“In this connection, the PTI will hold a protest in front of the ECP offices across the country on Tuesday against the behavior of the election commissioner,” Chaudhry said.

The announcement comes a day after former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan demanded CEC’s resignation, saying that his party believed him to be “biased”.

Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Imran had said that the PTI did not trust the chief election commissioner, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

Last week, Imran Khan had also said that the PTI would file a reference against the CEC, as the ECP had displayed “incompetence” by not completing the delimitation of constituencies on time, which delayed early elections.