ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Imported govt’ taking credit for projects initiated by PTI govt: Umar

Recorder Report 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar Saturday said instead of concentrating on its job, the ‘imported government’s’ entire focus was on taking credit for the uplift projects started by the PTI government.

In a tweet, the former minister for planning and development said that he wanted the people to know the real face of prime minister “Showbaz Sharif” as he is busy in taking credit for the projects initiated by PTI government.

“Earlier, it was Islamabad Metro project whose credit the new government had tried to take and now it is Quetta-Karachi highway’s widening project which Shehbaz is eyeing to paste its nameplate on,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern over the detection of a polio case after 15 months in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said: “The political adventure against the Imran Khan government broke the backbone of the country’s economy where polio was eradicated and Bill Gates visited Pakistan and declared it a great achievement of Pakistan. 15 months later, polio has returned, God bless Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Asad Umar PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Imported govt’ taking credit for projects initiated by PTI govt: Umar

Missing persons: PM Shehbaz vows to overcome grim challenge

Names of PM, Zardari, others removed from ECL

Constituencies of NA, PAs: Preliminary delimitations to be finalised by Aug 3: ECP

Govt likely to curb fuel subsidies

PLL awards four spot cargoes

Jul-Mar ICT export remittances up 29.26pc to $1.948bn YoY

FBR to present draft IR Code to minister for approval

Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal with India’s Future Group

‘Threat’ letter: Imran again urges SC to hold probe thru open hearing

Accountability law can be annulled thru a simple majority in parliament

Read more stories