‘Imported govt’ taking credit for projects initiated by PTI govt: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar Saturday said instead of concentrating on its job, the ‘imported government’s’ entire focus was on taking credit for the uplift projects started by the PTI government.

In a tweet, the former minister for planning and development said that he wanted the people to know the real face of prime minister “Showbaz Sharif” as he is busy in taking credit for the projects initiated by PTI government.

“Earlier, it was Islamabad Metro project whose credit the new government had tried to take and now it is Quetta-Karachi highway’s widening project which Shehbaz is eyeing to paste its nameplate on,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, former information minister and PTI vice president Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern over the detection of a polio case after 15 months in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said: “The political adventure against the Imran Khan government broke the backbone of the country’s economy where polio was eradicated and Bill Gates visited Pakistan and declared it a great achievement of Pakistan. 15 months later, polio has returned, God bless Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022