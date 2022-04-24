UBG Patron-in-Chief congratulates Naveed Qamar

KARACHI: Patron-in Chief S M Muneer and President United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail expects Naveed Qamar will bring about revolutionary measures in commerce and investment, restore the confidence of the trade bodies, facilitate the business community, enhance export facilitation, encourage and ease investment policies, eliminate the bogus trade bodies, streamline the DGTO office and making it unbiased and more business friendly, activate the commercial sections of Pakistan abroad, give special attention to EPZs.

Congratulating Syed Naveed Qamar on being nominated as Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, they said Naveed Qamar is a seasoned politician having vast experience of running different sectors particularly commerce and investment and enjoys great repute in business circles. They said Naveed Qamar have served the business community as a Chairman of the Standing Committee of National Assembly on Commerce.

