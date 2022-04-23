ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Naveed Butt 23 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath to three newly-appointed federal ministers and one minister of state.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The three federal ministers who took oath include Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Javaid Latif, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) Agha Hassan Baloch.

President Alvi also administered oath to BNP-Mengal’s Mohammad Hashim Notezai as a minister of state.

PM Shehbaz's new federal cabinet takes oath

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

According to the sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has no objection over his son’s inclusion in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

Earlier, the president had excused himself from administering oaths to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of his cabinet.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani performed the constitutional duty in Alvi’s stead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi Aiwan e Sadr federal ministers Oath taking ceremony

Comments

1000 characters

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

Steel sector: FBR decides to apply track-and-trace system

LNG deal: Talks with KSA expected during PM’s visit

UK, India seal defence deals, free trade likely by Oct

Punjab seeks Power Division’s help for signing of EPAs

Mosque blast kills 33 in Afghanistan

US launches $23.5m power project

BNP-M’s Notezai ‘allocated’ ministry

Shujaat’s son Salik made CPEC Authority chief

Punjab CM-elect: President asked to appoint representative for administrating oath

Read more stories