President administers oath to four new cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath to three newly-appointed federal ministers and one minister of state.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The three federal ministers who took oath include Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Javaid Latif, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) Agha Hassan Baloch.

President Alvi also administered oath to BNP-Mengal’s Mohammad Hashim Notezai as a minister of state.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

According to the sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has no objection over his son’s inclusion in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

Earlier, the president had excused himself from administering oaths to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of his cabinet.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani performed the constitutional duty in Alvi’s stead.

