Court proceedings: IHC CJ permits live streaming

ISLAMABAD: In a historic development, the chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to permit live streaming of judicial proceedings.

Following the decision, the IT department of the IHC, Friday, installed the instruments for live streaming services in the court of IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah.

‘Extreme urgency’ pleas may be presented anytime, says IHC

As a result, the court’s proceedings will be carried out from now on a live stream on a limited scale as a trial to see what response comes from this order.

Meanwhile, Justice Minallah also sought suggestions from the court reporters and directed the journalists covering IHC to assist in making the experience better and fruitful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022