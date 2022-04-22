Pakistan values its relations with the European Union: PM Shehbaz

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and congratulated him on assuming office of the Prime Minister, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the conversation, she underlined the European Commission’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relationships with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked her for the felicitations and stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the European Union, which are based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity, and development.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of closer trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the European Commission.

He appreciated the GSP Plus arrangement and underlined that being a mutually beneficial scheme, it has played an important role in the expansion of Pakistan-EU trade.

The two leaders agreed to stay in contact and work together to expand Pakistan-EU relations, intensify investment and trade cooperation, and enhance mutual cooperation between the two sides in diverse fields.