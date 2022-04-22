ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
‘No ethnic party or outsider can solve Karachi’s problems,’ says Kamal

Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that no ‘ethnic party or outsider’ can resolve Karachi’s problems.

The problems of Karachi can be solved only by the PSP, which he termed as National Political Party of Karachi.

He expressed these views while talking to business community of Karachi at Pakistan House.

He said the people of Karachi have done all the experiments and the situation has gone from bad to worse which is affecting the whole of Pakistan.

“By not voting in favour of us, Karachiites have done a big mistake,” he said, claiming that he has the knowledge and experience to fix Karachi’s complex issues.

He further said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan also did nothing for Karachi in four years after winning 14 out of 21 NA seats in the megacity. For Imran Khan, Karachi’s mandate was nothing more than maintaining his federal government, he said, adding Imran, who used to reach Lahore every Friday during his tenure as Prime Minister, came to Karachi for only a few hours during the entire four years.

He said that solution to Karachi’s issue is possible through three constitutional amendments.

Firstly, like Prime Minister and Chief Minister, the powers and departments of the mayor should also be enshrined in the constitution. The method of receiving money from the federation to the district level should be formulated in the constitution. Elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies should be made conditional on local elections, he suggested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

