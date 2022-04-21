ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower after downbeat earnings; Ibstock tops FTSE 250

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday weighed down by underwhelming earnings from mining companies, while gains in airline stocks and brick maker Ibstock helped the midcap index stay afloat.

The blue-chip index edged 0.1% lower.

Mining stocks fell 4.2%, led by a 6.7% decline in Anglo American after the company lowered its production outlook due to inflation.

“The earnings season is probably the focus at the minute,” said Ian Williams, economist and strategist at Peel Hunt.

“With wage costs and raw material costs going up as well as supply chain disruptions… the risk to earnings forecast is very much from the cost line rather than the revenue line.”

BHP Group fell 1.4% after the world’s largest listed miner reported weaker-than-expected iron ore production for the March quarter due to a pandemic-related labour crunch.

Antofagasta lost 7.5% as the Chilean miner’s first-quarter copper production fell 24% year-on-year to 138,800 tonnes hit by continued drought and lower grades.

Financials stocks lift FTSE 100 higher; resource stocks cap gains

Meanwhile, investor focus was also on comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde due later in the day.

“We’re in a bit of a no man’s land currently waiting for more guidance on central bank monetary policy, the view that seems to be shifting on a daily basis,” Williams said.

Defensive consumer staple stocks such as Diageo, Unilever and drugmaker AstraZeneca gained between 1% and 2%, limiting losses on the FTSE 100 index.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index rose 0.4%, with Wizz Air and Easyjet rising 5.1% and 3%, respectively.

U.S. peer United Airlines Holdings had unexpectedly forecast a profit for the second quarter on booming travel demand.

Ibstock climbed 7.9% as the company forecast full-year performance ahead of its expectations.

Pest control services provider Rentokil Initial gained 2.9% on strong current-quarter momentum.

FTSE

Comments

1000 characters

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower after downbeat earnings; Ibstock tops FTSE 250

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Tariq Fatemi removed as SAPM on foreign affairs one day after appointment

SBP-held reserves increase marginally, now stand at $10.89bn

Blast hits Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan, causing multiple casualties

PM Shehbaz wants 'foolproof security' for Imran Khan

Miftah departs for Washington to hold talks with IMF

Sindh CM admits response to Dadu fire 'very slow'

JUI-F's Zahid Akram Durrani sworn in as NA deputy speaker

Oil rises as investors focus on lower supply from Russia, Libya

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Read more stories