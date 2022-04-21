ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
AVN 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
BOP 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
CNERGY 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.21%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
FNEL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PRL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.3%)
TELE 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TPL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.03%)
TPLP 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.91%)
TREET 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2%)
TRG 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.87%)
UNITY 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.86%)
WAVES 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.81%)
YOUW 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.84%)
BR100 4,598 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,924 Decreased By -261.8 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,646 Decreased By -297.6 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,567 Decreased By -123.5 (-0.7%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Russian forces advancing from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk, UK military says

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

Russian forces are advancing from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk, which continues to be hit by rocket attacks, a British military update said on Thursday.

High levels of Russian air activity continue as it seeks to provide close air support to its offensive in eastern Ukraine, and to suppress and destroy Ukrainian air defence capabilities, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

“Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of their annual 9th May Victory Day celebrations. This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the tweet added.

Russian forces capture Kreminna in east Ukraine: Kyiv

Mariupol may fall within days, European official says

