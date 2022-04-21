ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Last Ashra of Ramazan: Govt urged to help ensure hassle-free shopping

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the district management and all concerned departments to ensure hassle-free shopping in the city markets for Eid shoppers.

While talking to a group of businessmen, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that special arrangement should be made in retail markets of Lahore during last Ashra of Ramazan due to huge shoppers rush in wake of coming Eid-ul-Fitr.

They said that the encroachments/improper parking in different retail markets, particularly Anarkali Market, Liberty Market and Allama Iqbal Town Markets have created a lot of problems for the customers and commuters.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the roads have become so congested that the vehicles are bound to be stuck in traffic for hours. They said that urgent measures should be taken against the encroachments/improper parking in the markets of Lahore allowing the proper flow of traffic. Moreover, special arrangements of extra parking spaces should also be made there during the last Ashra of Ramazan.

They said that foolproof security measures should be put in place to avoid any untoward incident. Also, the concerned should be issued necessary directions to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness arrangements enabling the customers to do hassle-free shopping. The LCCI office-bearers said that a sufficient part of development funds should also be allocated for the markets of Lahore where lack of infrastructure, damaged road network, bad sewerage system and traffic problems are hitting the business activities hard.

They said that Lahore Chamber also tries to secure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government high ups. They said that the primary objective of LCCI is to protect the interests of the business community while remaining committed to the cause of development of the country. They said that the government should help the business community to cope with the challenges. It is not only vital to accelerate trade and economic activities but is also a must for trust building between the government and the private sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir Last Ashra of Ramazan

