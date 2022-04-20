ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASC 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
AVN 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -18.29 (-17.81%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.73%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
FNEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
GGL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.71%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.32%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-5.79%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.7%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
TELE 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
TPL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.55%)
TPLP 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
TREET 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.39%)
TRG 84.24 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.17%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.53%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.67%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 17,156 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.16%)
KSE100 46,169 Decreased By -164.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,799 Decreased By -64.1 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks wobble as China lockdowns drag; yen wallows

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil and stock markets were under pressure on Wednesday on worries about the fallout from China’s pandemic lockdowns, while the yen slightly extended its record losing streak as traders put Japan’s ultra-easy monetary policy settings to the test.

The Chinese yuan hit its lowest since October after the central bank promised support for the services sector, but was volatile as China also surprised and disappointed equities investors by not cutting lending rates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady as modest losses in Hong Kong and Shanghai offset gains in Sydney. Japan’s Nikkei trimmed early gains to stand 0.5% higher by mid morning.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.9%.

“COVID lockdowns and shipping delays and backlogs may have heightened worries (about China’s trade surplus),” said Moh Siong Sim, a strategist at the Bank of Singapore.

At the same time inflationary pressure from the disruption and from war in Ukraine is adding to markets’ expectation of an aggressive response from U.S. monetary policymakers which is driving U.S. Treasury yields higher and the yen lower.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were within a whisker of 3% on Wednesday and inflation-protected yields were in positive territory for the first time since 2020.

Asia markets react to China growth news

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said overnight that the Federal Reserve will “have to do more” to bring inflation down if China’s lockdowns flow across supply chains.

The yen, which has tumbled at the same time as Japan – by contrast - vows to stick with ultra loose monetary policy and keep its government bond yields anchored near zero, wallowed at a two-decade low on Wednesday and fell on crosses.

At 129.43 per dollar, there were some nerves that intervention - verbal or otherwise - from Japanese authorities could drive a bounce, but most traders still seem to think that the path of least resistance is lower.

Better-than-expected U.S. housing data also seemed to add to investors expectation of U.S rate rises.

Elsewhere in currency markets, war in Ukraine has kept the euro pinned and it last bought $1.3025.

Brent crude futures were steady at $107.35 a barrel after dropping 5% on Tuesday.

Yuan asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks wobble as China lockdowns drag; yen wallows

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories