Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced relief package for the month of Ramzan to reduce the price of 10kg flour bag from Rs550 to Rs400 in Punjab till Eid and Rs70 per kg from Rs75 in the province of Punjab.

While presiding over a meeting on reduction of prices of essential commodities to provide more relief to the people during Ramazan after the formation of the federal cabinet, he said that other provinces should also try to set these prices.

Punjab should assist Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to ensure supply of flour and sugar, he said and added that the federal government will make additional payments to Balochistan as required.

