ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Work on ongoing uplift schemes must be expedited: Nasir

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all the ongoing development schemes in the province should be expedited and all the financial matters should be handled with full transparency.

These views were expressed by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while presiding over a review meeting of development schemes held in his office in which officials of Water Board, KDA, Public Health Engineering including Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah.

Briefing the Sindh Local Government Minister on the occasion, Secretary Local Government Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that according to the latest updates of annual development schemes work is underway on 264 development schemes under the Local Government Wing. The Secretary informed the minister that a total number of 291 new schemes have been allocated in the development year 2021-2022. On the query of Sindh Local Government Minister, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that work is underway on two projects under joint venture of Federal and Provincial Government.

Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that transparency and impartiality should be given priority in all ongoing development schemes and no unnecessary delay or obstruction should be allowed in any case. Nasir Hussain Shah said that resources would also be provided to the schemes which need funds near completion and fulfilment of all legal requirements would also be ensured. The Sindh Local Government Minister also issued instructions regarding installation of RO plants and making them fully operational.

In his concluding remarks, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government of Sindh is fully committed for the development and welfare of the people of Sindh province and under no circumstances would corruption and nepotism be allowed to flourish.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Minister for Local Government Sindh uplift schemes

Comments

1000 characters

Work on ongoing uplift schemes must be expedited: Nasir

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories