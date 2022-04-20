Work on ongoing uplift schemes must be expedited: Nasir

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all the ongoing development schemes in the province should be expedited and all the financial matters should be handled with full transparency.

These views were expressed by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while presiding over a review meeting of development schemes held in his office in which officials of Water Board, KDA, Public Health Engineering including Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah.

Briefing the Sindh Local Government Minister on the occasion, Secretary Local Government Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that according to the latest updates of annual development schemes work is underway on 264 development schemes under the Local Government Wing. The Secretary informed the minister that a total number of 291 new schemes have been allocated in the development year 2021-2022. On the query of Sindh Local Government Minister, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that work is underway on two projects under joint venture of Federal and Provincial Government.

Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that transparency and impartiality should be given priority in all ongoing development schemes and no unnecessary delay or obstruction should be allowed in any case. Nasir Hussain Shah said that resources would also be provided to the schemes which need funds near completion and fulfilment of all legal requirements would also be ensured. The Sindh Local Government Minister also issued instructions regarding installation of RO plants and making them fully operational.

In his concluding remarks, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government of Sindh is fully committed for the development and welfare of the people of Sindh province and under no circumstances would corruption and nepotism be allowed to flourish.

