Lawyers condemn ‘campaign’ against judges

Recorder Report Updated 19 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Bar Association and Councils strongly condemned and rejected the smear campaign being launched against the judges of the apex and superior judiciary.

The SCBA statement issued on Monday said that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council, alongside the Bar Councils/ Bar Associations reject the smear campaign launched on behest of leadership of a particular political party, who had just lost the majority in the Parliament through a democratic process and is now resorting to pass derogatory and contemptuous remarks/ statements against the judges in open public rallies/ congregations.

The statement said that the purpose of said smear campaign is to pressurise the judiciary so as to achieve unconstitutional and undemocratic agendas and to further polarise the society. The entire legal fraternity has its full confidence over the decisions of the apex Courts, fully endorsed the same and shall not allow anyone to twist arms against the institutions.

The accusation being continuously alleged by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, regarding the midnight opening of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, the entire legal fraternity fully endorsed and welcomes the opening of Courts as it prevented and failed all the likely unconstitutional and unlawful conspiracies and deterred all the undemocratic and unconstitutional elements, eyeing to take advantage of political turmoil.

SCBA calls for confirmation of competent judges

However, the way Imran Khan is accusing the Courts, it appears that he and his party was on the collision course with state institutions and wanted to indulge in something extra-constitutional. SCBA Secretary Waseem Mumtaz Malik stated that no one has right to malign the dignity of judges for petty political gains.

Anyone can express his/ her disagreement with judgment but no one is free to harm the respect of judges. He further vowed that if such malicious social media propaganda does not end, the legal fraternity reserves every right to take punitive action so as to take wrongdoers to the task.

Let no one be mistaken, the legal fraternity, as per its erstwhile principles, is firmly standing with its parent institution i.e. (the judiciary) and shall continue its struggle for upholding rule of law, independence of so as to curb this menace, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

