Ceremony for CM’s oath taking: PML-N holds consultative session to chalk out strategy

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a consultative meeting here on Monday to discuss the situation arising out of delay in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

The meeting reviewed a proposal to file a writ petition before the LHC over delaying the oath taking ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister by Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The meeting also discussed about moving a no confidence motion against Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

On the other hand, consultations were also held for the formation of the Punjab cabinet. It was resolved to give ministries to the allied parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Among others, Jugnu Mohsin, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ali Haider Gillani, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Rana Mushood, Asad Khokhar and others are tipped as ministers. The slot of Punjab Assembly Speaker will be given to Tareen Group.

Moreover, sources claimed that President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema to continue to hold the office of the Governor till the final decision being made on the summary moved for his removal from the office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif using his discretionary powers removed Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema from his post.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema already said the Prime Minister had no discretionary powers to remove the Governor but only the President of Pakistan can issue notification in this regard.

It may be noted that PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif became Chief Minister of Punjab by scoring 197 votes amid the highly-charged session where both sides blamed each other for disrupting the session’s proceedings.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that his party was ready for general elections in the country, but these will be held only after electoral reforms.

“The current was the last year of the previous government’s five-year term, and obviously, general elections were next,” he said, adding: “The last Punjab government, led by Sardar Usman Buzdar, was incompetent; the PTI government had no regard either for the law or for the constitution.”

Rana further said the situation was that both President Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema were behaving in the same way.

