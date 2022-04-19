ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indus Motor donates Rs5m to SIUT

Press Release 19 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Remaining steadfast to its commitment to the Global Goals, Indus Motor Company (IMC) made Rs 5 million donation to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

The company’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali met Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, founder of SIUT, and presented a cheque to him.

SIUT has established itself as Pakistan’s largest kidney disease centre where around 1,700 dialysis treatments are carried out daily. This initiative is yet another effort to lend a helping hand to SIUT and its healthcare system.

Expressing his views, Ali Asghar Jamali reiterated IMC’s long-standing spirit of “Concern Beyond Cars” and giving back to the community and said: “Pakistan’s healthcare system is one of the country’s pressing concerns and hospitals such as the SIUT, are doing a lot of good work helping thousands, especially the less privileged, with quality healthcare for free. Dr Adibul Rizvi is one of the most recognized and respected names in the health sector and it is an honour for us to have formed a long-lasting relationship with SIUT that allows us, as a socially conscious company, to do our part in giving back to our people”.

IMC remains strong in its resolve for the well-being of deserving communities through its diverse, need-based Corporate Social Responsibility Programme implemented in partnership with creditable organizations. IMC is a regular donor to some of the biggest healthcare centres in the country including the JPMC, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Indus Hospital, The Kidney Centre, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMC Ali Asghar Jamali Indus Motor Company SIUT Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi

Comments

1000 characters

Indus Motor donates Rs5m to SIUT

Poorest nations: World Bank planning new $170bn crisis fund

SC perturbed by PTI leadership’s snide remarks

LNG procurement plan for FY2022-23 finalised

PML-N govt can resolve energy crisis: Miftah

Payment of Rs80bn: PQ coal-fired power project seeks Chinese Embassy’s help

Lawyers condemn ‘campaign’ against judges

Continue your duties, President tells Punjab Governor

IRS Strategic Reform Plan 2021-24 chalked out

Cabinet members: President says won’t administer oath

90 countries: US CDC lifts Covid ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations

Read more stories