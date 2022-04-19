Indus Motor donates Rs5m to SIUT

KARACHI: Remaining steadfast to its commitment to the Global Goals, Indus Motor Company (IMC) made Rs 5 million donation to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

The company’s Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali met Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, founder of SIUT, and presented a cheque to him.

SIUT has established itself as Pakistan’s largest kidney disease centre where around 1,700 dialysis treatments are carried out daily. This initiative is yet another effort to lend a helping hand to SIUT and its healthcare system.

Expressing his views, Ali Asghar Jamali reiterated IMC’s long-standing spirit of “Concern Beyond Cars” and giving back to the community and said: “Pakistan’s healthcare system is one of the country’s pressing concerns and hospitals such as the SIUT, are doing a lot of good work helping thousands, especially the less privileged, with quality healthcare for free. Dr Adibul Rizvi is one of the most recognized and respected names in the health sector and it is an honour for us to have formed a long-lasting relationship with SIUT that allows us, as a socially conscious company, to do our part in giving back to our people”.

IMC remains strong in its resolve for the well-being of deserving communities through its diverse, need-based Corporate Social Responsibility Programme implemented in partnership with creditable organizations. IMC is a regular donor to some of the biggest healthcare centres in the country including the JPMC, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Indus Hospital, The Kidney Centre, etc.

