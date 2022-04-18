PM Shehbaz calls for forging deeper economic engagement with Qatar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Qatar in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, communications, and food security, APP reported.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who called him to congratulate him on assuming office.

The premier appreciated the measures taken by Qatar for the well-being of the Pakistani workers in the fields of security, health, and infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the role played by Qatar in the Afghan peace process and expressed the desire that both countries should continue to work together for peace, stability, and humanitarian assistance for the people in Afghanistan.

During the conversation, the Emir extended warm felicitations to Shehbaz Sharif on the assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and assured him of full support in deepening Qatar’s relations with Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz thanked the Emir for his gracious gesture. He underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with Qatar and reaffirmed the strong desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to the Emir to visit Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of Pakistan-Qatar relations.