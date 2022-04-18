AJK president pays tribute to Mirwaiz Yousaf

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while paying tribute to former AJK president Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah for his selfless social, political and religious services has said that his indomitable role in the Kashmir’s freedom struggle would be remembered for long time in the annals of history.

In his message released on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Kashmir Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah, Barrister Chaudhary said “Mirwaiz parted from us with this longing that the entire state should be freed from the clutches of usurper and become a part of Pakistan”. Reiterating his pledge to fulfill the Mirwaiz’s mission, he said, “We will continue to play our national role in achieving this great goal. May God give us the courage to fulfill his mission”.

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, he said, was a great religious and political figure. Hailing Mirwaiz’s political acumen, Barrister Chaduary said that the vision with which he guided the Muslims of the state in a critical period of the history of Jammu and Kashmir was highly commendable.

Lauding the Mirwaiz family’s social and religious services, the president said that the family had played an incredible role in the promotion of Islamic teachings in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and especially in occupied Srinagar.

teachings, the family also provided intellectual and political guidance to Muslims in the region", he said, adding that Mirwaiz was a true well-wisher of the Kashmiri people.

The former president, he said, also played an important role to put the state on the path of progress, prosperity and development besides highlighting Kashmir cause at international level.

“The translation and interpretation of the holy Quran in Kashmiri language is one of his great achievements, which will continue to serve as a source of guidance to believers till the Day of Judgment,” he said.

Terming Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement as a legitimate struggle, he said, India must shun its policy of intransigence and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The present government, he said, will continue to fulfill its responsibilities vis-à-vis highlighting the Kashmir cause at the international forums. He expressed the hope that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom.