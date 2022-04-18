ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

PPP leader condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Mazari

APP 18 Apr, 2022

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Sunday condemned the torture and beating up of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on the day of election of Chief Minister of the province.

In a statement, he said that PTI and PML-Q were seeing their defeat when they violated the positive traditions of the assembly by attacking the deputy speaker.

He said the sanctity of Punjab Assembly was violated by some members, adding, the incident of Punjab Assembly was not a good omen for democracy.

