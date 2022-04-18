ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Capital Police ensure foolproof security on Easter

APP 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital police had made special arrangements across the city to provide security cover to the minority community on the eve of Easter.

Following IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus’ directions the police officials ensured high vigilance and effective security measures to the christian community to celebrate their festive event with religious zest.

All the zonal police officers had held meetings with church administrations about security related issues. A high alert was maintained around Christian colonies, churches, graveyards and public places.

The capital police chief along with SSP operations visited churches and various other religious places of Christian community to review the security arrangements.

He assigned security duties to policemen and asked for enhancing checking as well as maintaining complete coordination with the church administrations.

He said that proper parking arrangements should be made and high vigilance to be maintained against suspects.

Likewise, special measures were taken for high alert areas and patrolling had also been enhanced. It was the prime responsibility of Islamabad police to protect lives and property of minorities, said IGP.

police foolproof security Muhammad Ahsan Younus minority community

