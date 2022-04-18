ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

King Salman Relief project nearing completion

APP 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) started a project to support food security for the year 2022 by distributing 75,000 food packages in three phases with the collaboration of National Disaster Management Authority in all provinces of Pakistan.

In the first phase, 25,000 food packages will be distribute in the holy month of Ramadan. The project will benefit about 175,000 people in 09 districts of Sindh, 03 districts of Punjab and earthquake victims of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan. The food bags will be distributed under the supervision of ksrelief. The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of local government, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

25,000 Food bags will be distributed in Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, UmerKot, Sajawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Ghotki of Sindh province and Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab and also among earthquake affectees of district Roundu of Gilgit Baltistan. Each package weighted 97 kgs which contains 80kg of flour, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg of Sugar, 5kg of Daal Chana, 2kgs of Dates which will be sufficient for a family throughout the holy month of Ramadan. The 2nd phase will start in coming July and 25,000 food packages will be distributed in KPK and the third will commence in October 2022 to meet humanitarian food crises and needs across Pakistan.

This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist needy families and Achieving food security for the neediest groups in Pakistan.

KSA King Salman Relief project King Salman Humanitarian Aid

