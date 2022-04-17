Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

KABUL: At least five children and a woman were killed in an eastern Afghan province when the Pakistani military allegedly fired rockets along the border in a pre-dawn assault Saturday, officials claimed.

Since the Taliban seized power last year in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan claiming militant groups were carrying out attacks from Afghan soil.

“Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar,” provincial director of information Najibullah Hassan Abdaal told AFP.

Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one name as many Afghans do, said the assault was carried out by Pakistani military aircraft. A similar pre-dawn assault was carried out in Afghanistan’s Khost province near the border, another Afghan government official said.

“Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line in Khost province,” he said on condition of anonymity.