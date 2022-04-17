Maryam flays PTI MPAs unruly behaviour in PA session

LAHORE: Slamming the hooliganism displayed by the PTI MPAs during Punjab Assembly session on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the goons of PTI indulged in rowdyism seeing their defeat.

In a series of tweets, Maryam wrote: “The gang of thugs whose name is PTI, seeing their defeat in Punjab, started their bullying tactics again. No matter how much hooliganism, they would indulge in, God willing Punjab will get its right today. The development which had been snatched by Punjab in 2018, the province will take it back. Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, Insha Allah!”

She said, “It is the first duty of every Pakistani to eradicate this hooliganism and road rage which is called PTI. This culture is by no means good for the country and the nation. Rather it’s a disaster. It must be stopped and eradicated immediately. Let the people of Punjab recognize their faces.”

Maryam said, “I am deeply disappointed with Parvaiz Elahi’s style of politics. Until yesterday, the family was known for its clean politics. Today, the same family is involved in the politics of arson and siege. Monis Elahi poured mud.” In another tweet, Maryam also congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on his election as Speaker National Assembly.

