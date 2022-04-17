ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Need stressed for political reforms, economic uplift

NNI 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has stressed the need for urgent political reforms and development of the national economy.

The political reforms are badly needed so that the common man can also take part in local bodies’ elections, he said, adding for this purpose the steep fees for the candidature of LB polls should be reduced so that ordinary citizens can also think of taking part in the elections, as presently only the elite class can afford the higher fees and expenditures of polls.

Addressing a party meeting at Gizri, Altaf Shakoor said that to solve the lingering issues of the megacity Karachi, it should be given a constitutional status of Charter City. He said people can’t bear more burdens of price hike and inflation. He said supply of fuel on affordable prices should be the first step towards giving relief to the masses.

He said the previous government was doomed as it failed to control the price hike, adding the present government of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif should not repeat the same mistake.

Altaf Shakoor demanded overhauling poor public transport system in Karachi on emergency basis. He demanded accelerating pace of work on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and lingering bus rapid transit projects. He regretted that the Karachi is the only megacity of the world that has the worst public transport system.

He further regretted that the rulers have always betrayed Karachi and the Karachiites. He alleged that Imran Khan and his party sold Karachi cheaply and misused the mandate given to them by the megacity. He said that there are good leaders in Karachi but due to a corrupt system they can’t compete in the power politics, presently dominated by the elite class.

He said Karachi gives the lion’s share of revenue but still it goes badly neglected. He said the skilled manpower of Karachi working abroad provides almost 70 percent of the foreign remittances. These sons of soil face the worst discrimination due to corrupt quota system that should be ended for good now. He urged the voters of Karachi to recognize their friends and foes and give vote to the people who are truly committed to the megacity and its people. PDP Gizri-Clifton chapter president Mian Riaz, Shahbaz Mughal Shaka and others were also present.

PDP Altaf Shakoor political reforms economic uplift

Comments

1000 characters

Need stressed for political reforms, economic uplift

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories