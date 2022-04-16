Military, not Imran, put forward 3 proposals to break deadlock, claims Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The flamboyant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari Friday rubbished the reports that former prime minister Imran Khan had approached the military to help find a solution to the political deadlock in the country after a no-confidence motion was submitted against him.

The response from Mazari comes after director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar claimed that the former prime minister had sought military’s support to defuse the political tension in wake of the no-confidence motion against him.

In a series of tweets, Mazari, the former human rights minister, maintained that it was the military which sought the meeting through the then defence minister, Pervez Khattak and put forward three proposals to resolve the political crisis.

In the same breath, she continued that it was the military which put forward the three proposals – the prime minister should either face the no-trust vote, resign from his post or the opposition withdrawing the no-trust move and holding of fresh election thereafter.

“Let me be crystal clear – I’m stating on record that the PM [Imran Khan] did not call military for help on breaking the political deadlock,” she tweeted.

