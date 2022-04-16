ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s March commodity imports down

Reuters 16 Apr, 2022

LAUNCESTON, (Australia): China’s imports of major commodities softened in March, a trend that is likely to extend in coming months as the world’s biggest buyer of resources deals with the economic pain of maintaining its zero-COVID policy.

Imports of crude oil, natural gas, iron ore, coal and copper were all weaker in March when compared to the same month last year, according to official customs data released on Wednesday.

For the first quarter only imports of unwrought copper saw an increase over the same period in 2021, underscoring what has been a soft start to the year for commodity demand in the world’s second-biggest economy. China’s commercial capital Shanghai has locked down its 25 million residents for almost three weeks as authorities attempt to contain the country’s biggest outbreak of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first identified in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The restrictions in Shanghai, and in other Chinese cities, are starting to ripple through global supply chains, with some factories being forced to close and delays increasing at ports. It’s likely that the determination of the authorities to stamp out COVID-19 will lead to ongoing lockdowns and economic disruption in coming weeks, and this will eventually feed into China’s commodity imports. Crude oil imports were 10.06 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, down 14% from March last year and also lower than the 10.53 million bpd average for January and February.

China combines trade data for January and February, but it does appear that March’s crude imports were slightly higher than those for February, which Refinitiv Oil Research pegged at 9.51 million bpd.

Crude Oil commodity imports COVID policy

Comments

1000 characters

China’s March commodity imports down

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories