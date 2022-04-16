KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd-Open end 18/04/2022 10:00 Meezan Pakistan Exchange Traded Fund (MZNP ETF) 18/04/2022 10:00 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 18/04/2022 10:00 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 18/04/2022 10:00 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 18/04/2022 11:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 18/04/2022 14:00 Habib Rice Products Ltd 18/04/2022 11:00 Citi Pharma Limited 19/04/2022 14:30 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 19/04/2022 15:30 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 19/04/2022 13:00 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 19/04/2022 20:00 United Brands Limited 19/04/2022 11:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 19/04/2022 10:00 Bank Al Habib Limited 19/04/2022 12:00 First Al-Noor Modaraba 19/04/2022 11:00 IBL Healthcare Limited 19/04/2022 14:30 Engro Fertilizers Limited 19/04/2022 10:30 Descon Oxychem Limited 20/04/2022 14:30 United Bank Limited 20/04/2022 10:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 20/04/2022 11:00 Askari Bank Limited 20/04/2022 10:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 20/04/2022 12:00 Allied Bank Limited 20/04/2022 11:00 Nimir Resins Limited 20/04/2022 11:30 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 20/04/2022 11:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd (Open end) 20/04/2022 11:00 Din Textile Mills Ltd 20/04/2022 10:30 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20/04/2022 15:30 Habib Bank Limited 20/04/2022 10:00 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20/04/2022 11:00 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20/04/2022 12:00 National Refinery Limited 21/04/2022 10:30 Emco Industries Ltd 21/04/2022 11:00 Attock Refinery Limited 21/04/2022 12:30 Gatron (industries) Ltd 21/04/2022 14:30 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21/04/2022 11:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 21/04/2022 11:30 The Bank of Punjab 21/04/2022 14:00 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 21/04/2022 16:30 Awwal Modaraba 21/04/2022 11:00 KASB Modaraba 21/04/2022 11:30 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 21/04/2022 14:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 21/04/2022 12:30 Amreli Steels Limited 21/04/2022 11:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21/04/2022 14:30 First Pak Modaraba 21/04/2022 12:00 First Prudential Modaraba 21/04/2022 12:30 BIPL Securities Limited 21/04/2022 12:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21/04/2022 15:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21/04/2022 17:00 Engro Corporation Ltd 21/04/2022 09:30 Nestle Pakistan Limited 21/04/2022 09:00 International S teels Ltd 21/04/2022 10:30 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21/04/2022 14:00 Habib Metro Modaraba 21/04/2022 12:30 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21/04/2022 11:00 First Habib Modaraba 21/04/2022 11:30 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21/04/2022 09:00 Fauji Foods Limited 21/04/2022 10:00 Security Papers Limited 21/04/2022 10:00 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21/04/2022 14:00 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22/04/2022 12:30 Ismail Industries Ltd 22/04/2022 10:30 Pak Datacom Limited 22/04/2022 10:00 Macter International Ltd 22/04/2022 10:00 National Foods Limited 22/04/2022 11:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22/04/2022 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22/04/2022 10:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22/04/2022 10:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22/04/2022 14:00 Calcorp Limited 25/04/2022 14:00 Meezan Bank Limited 25/04/2022 12:00 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26/04/2022 12:15 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00 Hafiz Limited 26/04/2022 11:30 Olympia Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00 Buxly Paints Limited 26/04/2022 11:00 International Industries Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26/04/2022 14:30 Towellers Limited 27/04/2022 11:00 Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27/04/2022 10:45 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28/04/2022 10:30 Pakistan Cables Limited 28/04/2022 09:00 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28/04/2022 15:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28/04/2022 10:30 Goodluck Industries Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00 =========================================================

