Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
16 Apr, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Al Meezan Investment Management
Ltd-Open end 18/04/2022 10:00
Meezan Pakistan Exchange
Traded Fund (MZNP ETF) 18/04/2022 10:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 18/04/2022 10:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 18/04/2022 10:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 18/04/2022 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 18/04/2022 14:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd 18/04/2022 11:00
Citi Pharma Limited 19/04/2022 14:30
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 19/04/2022 15:30
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd 19/04/2022 13:00
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 19/04/2022 20:00
United Brands Limited 19/04/2022 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 19/04/2022 10:00
Bank Al Habib Limited 19/04/2022 12:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 19/04/2022 11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited 19/04/2022 14:30
Engro Fertilizers Limited 19/04/2022 10:30
Descon Oxychem Limited 20/04/2022 14:30
United Bank Limited 20/04/2022 10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 20/04/2022 11:00
Askari Bank Limited 20/04/2022 10:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 20/04/2022 12:00
Allied Bank Limited 20/04/2022 11:00
Nimir Resins Limited 20/04/2022 11:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 20/04/2022 11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd (Open end) 20/04/2022 11:00
Din Textile Mills Ltd 20/04/2022 10:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 20/04/2022 15:30
Habib Bank Limited 20/04/2022 10:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 20/04/2022 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20/04/2022 12:00
National Refinery Limited 21/04/2022 10:30
Emco Industries Ltd 21/04/2022 11:00
Attock Refinery Limited 21/04/2022 12:30
Gatron (industries) Ltd 21/04/2022 14:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21/04/2022 11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 21/04/2022 11:30
The Bank of Punjab 21/04/2022 14:00
Century Paper & Board
Mills Ltd 21/04/2022 16:30
Awwal Modaraba 21/04/2022 11:00
KASB Modaraba 21/04/2022 11:30
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage Cans Ltd 21/04/2022 14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd 21/04/2022 12:30
Amreli Steels Limited 21/04/2022 11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 21/04/2022 14:30
First Pak Modaraba 21/04/2022 12:00
First Prudential Modaraba 21/04/2022 12:30
BIPL Securities Limited 21/04/2022 12:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 21/04/2022 15:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21/04/2022 17:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 21/04/2022 09:30
Nestle Pakistan Limited 21/04/2022 09:00
International S teels Ltd 21/04/2022 10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 21/04/2022 14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba 21/04/2022 12:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21/04/2022 11:00
First Habib Modaraba 21/04/2022 11:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 21/04/2022 09:00
Fauji Foods Limited 21/04/2022 10:00
Security Papers Limited 21/04/2022 10:00
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 21/04/2022 14:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 22/04/2022 12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd 22/04/2022 10:30
Pak Datacom Limited 22/04/2022 10:00
Macter International Ltd 22/04/2022 10:00
National Foods Limited 22/04/2022 11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 22/04/2022 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 22/04/2022 10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22/04/2022 10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 22/04/2022 14:00
Calcorp Limited 25/04/2022 14:00
Meezan Bank Limited 25/04/2022 12:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 26/04/2022 12:15
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 26/04/2022 10:00
Hafiz Limited 26/04/2022 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26/04/2022 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 26/04/2022 11:00
International Industries Ltd 26/04/2022 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26/04/2022 14:30
Towellers Limited 27/04/2022 11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 27/04/2022 10:45
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 28/04/2022 10:30
Pakistan Cables Limited 28/04/2022 09:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28/04/2022 15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28/04/2022 10:30
Goodluck Industries Ltd 28/04/2022 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments