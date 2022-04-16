ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Al Meezan Investment Management 
Ltd-Open end                         18/04/2022     10:00
Meezan Pakistan Exchange 
Traded Fund (MZNP ETF)               18/04/2022     10:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd            18/04/2022     10:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd          18/04/2022     10:00
Baluchistan Wheels Limited           18/04/2022     11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd        18/04/2022     14:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd              18/04/2022     11:00
Citi Pharma Limited                  19/04/2022     14:30
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd        19/04/2022     15:30
Pakistan International Container 
Terminal Ltd                         19/04/2022     13:00
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Ltd                          19/04/2022     20:00
United Brands Limited                19/04/2022     11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd              19/04/2022     10:00
Bank Al Habib Limited                19/04/2022     12:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba               19/04/2022     11:00
IBL Healthcare Limited               19/04/2022     14:30
Engro Fertilizers Limited            19/04/2022     10:30
Descon Oxychem Limited               20/04/2022     14:30
United Bank Limited                  20/04/2022     10:00
FrieslandCampina Engro 
Pakistan Ltd                         20/04/2022     11:00
Askari Bank Limited                  20/04/2022     10:00
Shell Pakistan Limited               20/04/2022     12:00
Allied Bank Limited                  20/04/2022     11:00
Nimir Resins Limited                 20/04/2022     11:30
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
 Investments Ltd                     20/04/2022     11:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings & 
Investments Ltd (Open end)           20/04/2022     11:00
Din Textile Mills Ltd                20/04/2022     10:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd           20/04/2022     15:30
Habib Bank Limited                   20/04/2022     10:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd          20/04/2022     11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         20/04/2022     12:00
National Refinery Limited            21/04/2022     10:30
Emco Industries Ltd                  21/04/2022     11:00
Attock Refinery Limited              21/04/2022     12:30
Gatron (industries) Ltd              21/04/2022     14:30
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                21/04/2022     11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited             21/04/2022     11:30
The Bank of Punjab                   21/04/2022     14:00
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                            21/04/2022     16:30
Awwal Modaraba                       21/04/2022     11:00
KASB Modaraba                        21/04/2022     11:30
Pakistan Aluminium 
Beverage Cans Ltd                    21/04/2022     14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile 
Mills Ltd                            21/04/2022     12:30
Amreli Steels Limited                21/04/2022     11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited               21/04/2022     14:30
First Pak Modaraba                   21/04/2022     12:00
First Prudential Modaraba            21/04/2022     12:30
BIPL Securities Limited              21/04/2022     12:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd           21/04/2022     15:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd   21/04/2022     17:00
Engro Corporation Ltd                21/04/2022     09:30
Nestle Pakistan Limited              21/04/2022     09:00
International S teels Ltd            21/04/2022     10:30
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd         21/04/2022     14:00
Habib Metro Modaraba                 21/04/2022     12:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd           21/04/2022     11:00
First Habib Modaraba                 21/04/2022     11:30
Pakistan Refinery Ltd                21/04/2022     09:00
Fauji Foods Limited                  21/04/2022     10:00
Security Papers Limited              21/04/2022     10:00
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd               21/04/2022     14:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer 
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd              22/04/2022     12:30
Ismail Industries Ltd                22/04/2022     10:30
Pak Datacom Limited                  22/04/2022     10:00
Macter International Ltd             22/04/2022     10:00
National Foods Limited               22/04/2022     11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         22/04/2022     15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd       22/04/2022     10:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd          22/04/2022     10:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited      22/04/2022     14:00
Calcorp Limited                      25/04/2022     14:00
Meezan Bank Limited                  25/04/2022     12:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd      26/04/2022     12:15
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             26/04/2022     10:00
Hafiz Limited                        26/04/2022     11:30
Olympia Mills Limited                26/04/2022     11:00
Buxly Paints Limited                 26/04/2022     11:00
International Industries Ltd         26/04/2022     10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          26/04/2022     14:30
Towellers Limited                    27/04/2022     11:00
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                27/04/2022     10:45
Otsuka Pakistan Limited              28/04/2022     10:30
Pakistan Cables Limited              28/04/2022     09:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               28/04/2022     15:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd           28/04/2022     10:30
Goodluck Industries Ltd              28/04/2022     11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

1000 characters

BOARD MEETINGS

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories